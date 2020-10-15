Fasse, Eleanor Jane (Lowenthal)



Eleanor Jane (Lowenthal) Fasse passed quietly into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 7, 2020 at the age of 95.



Eleanor and her twin brother, Alfred Jr., were born to Alfred and Gladys (Hedberg) Lowenthal on December 14, 1924 in New Haven, CT. She spent her childhood in East Haven, CT, and enjoyed reading and playing on the beaches of Long Island Sound. She graduated from East Haven High School in 1942, where she participated in track and volleyball. It was just prior to her Junior year at New Haven Teachers College that she met her future husband at the wedding of her brother, Alfred, in Hays Kansas, on August 1, 1946. Following the wedding, Ed Fasse took her back to the hotel and shook her hand "good night." She then awakened her parents to tell them that "Ed Fasse is going to ask me to marry him." Ed and Eleanor were joined in marriage at the Old Stone Congregational Church in East Haven, CT on December 28, 1946.



Transitioning from a city girl to a farmer's wife in Cozad, Nebraska was a major adjustment for Eleanor, but the most significant change in her life occurred at age 22 when she accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior after attending an evangelistic meeting. Eleanor's new faith in God was discipled initially by the radio program, Back to the Bible. The Berean Church in Lexington, NE, was her source of Christian community and fellowship for over 60 years.



Eleanor worked alongside her husband on the farm and in their business, Ed Fasse Building & Supply, while rearing 6 children. After the death of her beloved husband, Ed, in 1985, she asked the Lord, "What am I to do now?" Eleanor served for 25 years as a volunteer at Maranatha Bible Camp in the Sweet Shop, living in the cottage on the campground that she and Ed had built in the early 1970s. The last three years of her life were spent in the home of her daughter, Janine, and son-in-law, Paul Yurka. The booklet, The Daily Bread, was part of her morning devotional reading, which she sent faithfully to many family members and friends over the years. Family looked forward to their birthday and anniversary cards from her, which always contained a coveted personal note.



Those left to carry on her legacy are: Andrea (Lon) Matz of Madison, WI,; Mark Fasse of Kearney, NE; Scott (Kim) Fasse of Elkhorn, NE; Greg (Sheryl) Fasse of Roswell, GA; Janine (Paul) Yurka of Broomfield, CO; Laurel (Dave) Wolfe of North Tustin, CA; 14 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother.



VISITATION Friday October 16, 5-7pm, at Berryman's Funeral Home in Cozad, NE. MEMORIAL SERVICE Saturday October 17, 3pm, at Maranatha Bible Camp Maxwell, NE. Memorial gifts may be directed to the camp or to Lexington Berean Bible Church in Lexington, NE.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.