Fred J. Anania
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Anania, Fred J.

February 28, 1943 - October 13, 2020

VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Monday, October 19th from 10am to 11am, at Rejoice Lutheran Church (2556 S. 138th St.) followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Private INTERMENT with military honors. Memorials are suggested to Country House Residence.

To view a live broadcast of the Service and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
