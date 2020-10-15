Menu
Shirley A. "Cookie" Spangler
Spangler, Shirley A. "Cookie"

Age 75

Shirley A. (Cookie) Spangler, of Fremont, formerly of Omaha, died Oct 5, 2020, with her family by her side. She was preceded in death by parents, LeRoy and Hazel Hanson. Survived by sister, Donna Lee Lackas (Donald).

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10am Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, followed by a luncheon at the Eagles Club in Fremont. Online guestbook at Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY

1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE

(402) 721-4440
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.
