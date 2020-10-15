Barelman, Judy Ann (Albrecht)



March 16, 1943 - October 13, 2020



Judy Ann (Albrecht) Barelman died Oct. 13 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born March 16, 1943 in Emerson, NE to Walter and Violet (Gutzmann) Albrecht. She survived childhood polio and went on to graduate from high school in Emerson. She was awarded a scholarship to Midland College for music and graduated in 1965 with a degree in elementary education. She married Herb Barelman in June of 1965.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Aaron Albrecht; and sister-in-law, Mary (Schumann) Albrecht. She is survived by her husband, Herb; daughters, Jill (Tad) Mabry, Joy (Jon) Lee, Jane Williams; and son, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Barelman; grandchildren: Jenna, Anna and Cole Mabry, Kristen and Caleb Lee, Gabe and Adam Williams, Bryce and Matilda Barelman. She is survived by her five brothers, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.



VISITATION with the family on Friday, Oct. 16, 6-8pm, at Thanksgiving! Lutheran Church Bellevue. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, 10am, at Thanksgiving.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.