Muff, Carl "Bud"



November 1, 1927 - October 12, 2020



Carl "Bud" Muff was born on November 1, 1927, son of Joseph and Freida (Coffey) Muff in Crete, NE.



On August 17, 1948, Bud was united in marriage to Mary Lou Hyda in Omaha, Nebraska.



Bud passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Crawford County Memorial Hospital attaining the age of ninety-two years, eleven months and eleven days.



He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Lou Muff; children, James (EveVonne) Muff of Dow City; Carol (Kent) Spillman of Arvada, CO; Jerry (Chris) Muff of Elkader, IA; Michael (Debra) Muff of Bronson, IA; Dan (Jackie) Muff of Dow City; Jeff (Cindi) Muff of Carmel, IL; Douglas (DyAnn) Muff of Westminster, CO; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.



VISITATION: 5-7pm Thursday, October 15, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison, IA, with a Rosary Recitation at 4:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10:30am Friday, October 16, 2020, also at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Denison. Interment: Dow City Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Dow City Fire Department.



Huebner Funeral Home



1437 Broadway, Denison, IA 51442 | (712) 263-4158



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 15, 2020.