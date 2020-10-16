Selby, Nancy Marie
July 19, 1930 - October 12, 2020
Age 90. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Delbert, Donald, Hazel and Joyce. Survived by husband, Donald Selby; children: Patsy Haagensen, Sonya Horner, Norman Selby, Betty (Greg) Selby-Syslo, and Brian Selby; grandchildren: Karen, Marie, Shaun, Brad, Tyler, Mariah, Susie, Danielle, Steven, Jacob, Brandon and Josh; great-grandchildren: Niko, Valora, Cadon, Dimetry, Jacob, Brandon, Josh, Alex, and Natalie.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, October 18th, 2pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to Association of the Blind (http://omahaassociationoftheblind.org
). To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Selby obituary.
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.