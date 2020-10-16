Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Nancy Marie Selby
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
Selby, Nancy Marie

July 19, 1930 - October 12, 2020

Age 90. Preceded in death by parents; siblings, Delbert, Donald, Hazel and Joyce. Survived by husband, Donald Selby; children: Patsy Haagensen, Sonya Horner, Norman Selby, Betty (Greg) Selby-Syslo, and Brian Selby; grandchildren: Karen, Marie, Shaun, Brad, Tyler, Mariah, Susie, Danielle, Steven, Jacob, Brandon and Josh; great-grandchildren: Niko, Valora, Cadon, Dimetry, Jacob, Brandon, Josh, Alex, and Natalie.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, October 18th, 2pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials to Association of the Blind (http://omahaassociationoftheblind.org). To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Selby obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.