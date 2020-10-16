Priestley, Ronda M.
October 7, 1940 - October 14, 2020
Ronda M. Priestley, age 80, of Fremont died October 14, 2020. She was born October 7, 1940 at rural West Point, NE, to Hayes and Elsie (Ross) Smith. Survived by son, Brian (Norma) Priestley, West Point, NE; brother, Darrell (Joan) Smith, Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy, in 2006.
FUNERAL: 1:30pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-8pm, and Saturday one hour prior to the service, all at Moser's. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery West Point. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.