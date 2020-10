Priestley, Ronda M.October 7, 1940 - October 14, 2020Ronda M. Priestley, age 80, of Fremont died October 14, 2020. She was born October 7, 1940 at rural West Point, NE, to Hayes and Elsie (Ross) Smith. Survived by son, Brian (Norma) Priestley, West Point, NE; brother, Darrell (Joan) Smith, Elkhorn, NE; 3 grandchildren. Preceded in death by husband, LeRoy, in 2006.FUNERAL: 1:30pm Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. VISITATION: Friday, from 4-8pm, and Saturday one hour prior to the service, all at Moser's. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery West Point. Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com Moser Memorial Chapel2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490