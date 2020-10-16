Kocina, Dean A.
Age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Dean was born in Verdigre, NE on June 17, 1931. He was a graduate of Omaha Technical High School and served his country honorably during the Korean War in the United States Army from 1951-1953 where he worked as a construction combat engineer.
After serving in the Army, Dean spent 34 years working as a Union Representative for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union. Whether working on political campaigns, helping with the funeral lunches or running a bible study, he was always willing to step up, lend a hand, and had the heart to fight injustice. The last cause that he rallied behind was working with the Voice of the Faithful. Dean's favorite past times included boating and traveling with Joan across the US and internationally.
His biggest sources of pride were his children and grandchildren. He loved hearing the details of their lives and encouraging them to reach for their dreams. Dean is survived by his loving children, Jan (Jill) Kocina, Pamela Kocina-Kerzman, Dru (Wendy) Kocina, and Dina Blackmore; cherished grandchildren, Chayse Kerzman, Jordan (Alaina) Kocina, T.J. Blackmore, Kelsey Kerzman, Justin Blackmore, Taylor Kocina, Ashley Kocina, Zac Blackmore, Austin Kerzman, George Kocina, Sarah Kocina, Brandon Kocina, Christina Kocina, Madison Blackmore, and Lucas Kocina; and sister-in-law, Wanda (the late Ken) Kocina. In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Joan (Jedlicka) Kocina; children, Charles and Joseph Kocina; grandson, Nathan Kerzman; brothers, Bob and Ken Kocina; and sister, Mavis Ellis.
A VISITATION for Dean will be held from 5pm-8pm on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory 419 E. Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL. A MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL will take place at 9:30am the following morning at Holy Family Catholic Church 2515 Palatine Road, Inverness, IL. Burial will take place at 10am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Crystal Lake, 815-459-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.