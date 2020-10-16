Dudley, George R.August 7, 1927 - October 9, 2020George R. Dudley, age 93 of Norfolk, passed away on October 9, 2020, at St. Joseph's Rehabilitation and Care Center with his family present. George was born on August 7, 1927, in Norfolk, the son of Darrel and Joanna (Roberts) Dudley. He was raised in Norfolk until his family moved to Washington, D.C., while his father served in the U.S. Army. There George attended McDonough Military Academy, in Baltimore, and graduated from Western High School. Early jobs in Norfolk included selling popcorn at baseball games, and caddying, sometimes carrying two golf bags at a time.After his graduation, George spent one year in the U.S. Navy, turning 18 in boot camp, stationed at Jacksonville, Florida. He returned to Norfolk following his service.George attended Norfolk Junior College prior to graduating from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, in 1951 where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. After earning his degree in Business, he attended the American Institute of Laundering in Joliet, Illinois. He returned to Norfolk, partnering with his father and brother, Doug to be the third generation to work in the family businesses, Dudley Laundry Company and Servall Towel and Linen. George helped grow the businesses in Norfolk as well as in Aberdeen and Rapid City, South Dakota. George became a pilot flying a Cessna Skymaster "push-pull" airplane for business purposes.On October 26, 1957, George married Alice Irwin in Wymore, Nebraska. They were married 30 years and raised three children: Jennifer, Bob and Courtney.George was committed to Norfolk serving in numerous positions including President of the Norfolk Country Club, and President and founding member of the Pacesetters Division of Norfolk United Way. He served on the YMCA Board of Directors, and the Norwest Bank board. He was instrumental in the building of a new YMCA in 1978, acting as Treasurer of the YMCA Capital Campaign. He was a member of the Capital Campaign for the Norfolk Arts Center, and Treasurer of the Greater Norfolk Corporation. George was a trustee of the University of Nebraska Foundation, a member of the Saturday Night Dinner Dance Club, International Wine and Food Society, a Shriner, and a member of American Legion Post 16.He enjoyed golfing, achieving "just four" holes-in-one! He also enjoyed traveling, making it to four continents in his lifetime, piloting his plane to see family in Wymore, flying on the Concord, and skydiving at the age of 83. He enjoyed collecting and partaking in the arts. George took his role as citizen seriously, writing letters to the editor, to the U.S. Congressmen and Senators, and many other elected officials. He also loved taking visitors to the Elkhorn Valley Museum and showing them the Johnny Carson exhibit, a peer and childhood friend. George was delighted by his grandchildren, writing them letters, sending newspaper articles, and instructing them in their golf game as well as their manners.George is survived by children: Jennifer (Jeff) Edwards of Annapolis, MD; Bob (Michelle) Dudley of Norfolk and Courtney Dudley of Norfolk; four grandchildren: Emma (Cabe) Prieskorn of Annapolis, Brandon (Paige) Keech of Norfolk, Drew (Grace) Dudley of Omaha, Mitch Dudley of Chicago; and his former wife, Alice Dudley of Norfolk; two great grandchildren, Calvin and Clara Prieskorn; and sister-in-law, Ginge Dudley.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Doug; and son-in-law, Brian Keech.CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 3-5pm, outside at the Norfolk Country Club. Memorials are requested to the Norfolk Arts Center or Norfolk Family YMCA.HOME FOR FUNERALS1203 Norfolk Ave., Norfolk, NE 68701 | (402) 371-3330