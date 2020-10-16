Menu
Mary Alice Wardian
Wardian, Mary Alice (Scanlan)

November 10, 1928 - October 13, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, October 16th, 10am, St. Thomas More Catholic Church (4804 Grover St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the St. Thomas More Endowment Fund.

To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
15
Vigil
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Thomas More Catholic Church
4804 Grover St.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
6 Entries
So sorry for the loss of your mother. May you find strength and comfort in the wonderful memories you have made. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Linda Faulkner
October 15, 2020
Sending hugs to the entire Wardian family, what wonderful stock you all come from! Your house was always full of love, open doors (and windows), lots of kids, awesome birthday's with bags full to the brim (not to be shared), busy traffic out front, and a bed full of daisy's your mom loved! Memories that will warm my heart for years to come. Your mom lived a wonderful story and I'm glad to have been a part of it (your dad too ..in that recliner!). Jeanne/Terri ...Tiger Tamers for life :-) John ..don't touch me I'm from STM...still use that phrase to this day..wish i had the shirt Prayers to you :-)
Terese (Lynch) Knicky
October 15, 2020
Our sympathies to all of the family....Mary was a wonderful woman with a great sense of humor! May she rest in peace!
Joe & Patti Gehringer
October 15, 2020
It is my belief that one would be hard pressed to find a finer example of a life lived in the true nature of what this species was originally intended to emulate. I am so blessed to have been able to share even a moment with her. The memories that I hold of her are precious. I wish that I had taken more opportunities to share time with her. The person she embodied, that of an honest, compassionate, caring, understanding, and loving wife, mother, and friend, is one that seems to be in short supply . These qualities she possessed were true; her strength and virtues should be a model for the future. In the past I am today... Standing barely hip high to my aunt Mary, receiving a hug, taking in the warm, wonderful, happiness infused Christmas time smells of the Wardian household I hold so dear. The memories of which were given only by the grace of God. I will by the grace of God never forget you Aunt Mary.. Thank you... By the grace of God we will meet again. Rest in peace.
Phillip John Haarmann
October 14, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your wonderful mother
Georgann Parr
October 14, 2020
a loved one
October 14, 2020