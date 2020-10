Brick, Thomas Joseph



April 5, 1956 - October 15, 2020



Survived by son, Thomas J. Brick II (Candy); daughter, Molly K. Brick (Canyn); nine grandchildren; siblings: Jane M. Landon, Shirley J. Brick. Daniel L. Brick (Bruce Lovejoy) and John H. Brick (Kathy); niece and nephew; other relatives and friends.



VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Saturday, October 17th from 3pm to 5pm, at the West Center Chapel.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.