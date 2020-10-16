Rhoades, Mary B.
Age 97
Formerly of Columbus. A graveside service will be held. in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum in Omaha. As the virus has limited our gatherings, we hope all who knew Mary will celebrate her life and memories in your hearts. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Universal Healthcare in Bolivia, NC. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mary-rhodes-memorial-fund
or in the manner you wish to remember Mary.
McKOWN FUNERAL HOME
Columbus, NE | 402-564-4232 | www.mckownfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.