Omaha World-Herald
Kalani John Herbert Zalopany
2002 - 2020
BORN
2002
DIED
2020
Zalopany, Kalani John Herbert

November 19, 2002 - October 12, 2020

Age 17. Survived by mother, Kuuleilani Zalopany; father, Cory Brummel; siblings, Kaniela Zalopany, La'akea Gage; Lopaka Gage, Russell Gage, Taylor, River, Tea and Riley; grandparents, Susan, Michael, Cathy, John and Lynn.

VISITATION: Monday, October 19th, 4-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, October 20th, 10:30am, Our Lady of Lourdes, 2110 South 32nd Avenue, Omaha. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Zalopany obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE 68005
Oct
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes
2110 South 32nd Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.