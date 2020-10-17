Murphy, Cheryl A
September 19, 1950 - October 12, 2020
Cheryl is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Lois Retallick; brother, Richard Retallick. She is survived by her sister, Kathy McMichael; nieces and nephews, Patricia Stubig, Nathalie Vasak, Caroline Voss, Chris Retallick, and Stacy McMichael.
Memorials suggested to Nebraska Humane Society.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
5701 Center St. 402-556-2500 westlawnhillcrest.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.