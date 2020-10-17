Menu
Karen L. Peroutka
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Peroutka, Karen L.

December 28, 1941 - October 14, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Irene Lamb; brother, Ronald; nephew, Scot Thompson. Survived by children, Anna and Richard; sister, Jeanie Gilmore; brother, Gary Lamb.

GATHERING of family and friends: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2-4pm, with sharing of memories at 3:15pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For full obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Oct
18
Service
3:15p.m.
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street, Omaha, NE 68114
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary
