Peroutka, Karen L.
December 28, 1941 - October 14, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Albert and Irene Lamb; brother, Ronald; nephew, Scot Thompson. Survived by children, Anna and Richard; sister, Jeanie Gilmore; brother, Gary Lamb.
GATHERING of family and friends: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, from 2-4pm, with sharing of memories at 3:15pm, all at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. For full obituary, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel
1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 17, 2020.