Darling, Scott Jay
March 6, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Darling, Scott Jay, age 71, of Omaha, passed away October 15, 2020 after a courageous year-long battle with colon cancer.
Scott graduated from Omaha Benson High School in 1967 and the University of Nebraska Omaha in 1972, where he met Trudy Ford. They married in 1971 and were blessed with three sons, Benjamin, Nathan and Matthew. Scott retired from Woodmen of the World in 2007 after 33 years with the organization. He was a man of deep faith and integrity. The week leading up to his death was filled with visits from family and many close friends. He considered his final day one of the best days of his entire life.
Scott was preceded in death by son, Nicholas; mother and stepfather, Evelyn and Gene Crawford; and father, Donald Darling. He is survived by his loving wife, Trudy; son, Ben (Caroline) of Omaha; son, Nate of Lebanon, NJ; son, Matt (Elizabeth) of Omaha; grandchildren: Jacob, Lily, Charlotte, Thomas, Nicholas, Maxwell, Evelyn and Charles.
Private Service will be held for family only. The Service can be viewed at 10:30 on Saturday morning at: https://www.facebook.com/FirstPresbyterianChurchOmaha/
. Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, 216 S 34th St., Omaha, NE 68131.
There will be a Celebration of Life in the Summer of 2021.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.