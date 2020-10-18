Menu
Marie P. Urbanec
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
Urbanec, Marie P.

April 1, 1926 - October 12, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Wilhelmina Hecker. Survived by daughters, Diane L. Urbanec, and Laurie Urbanec; siblings, Marcia Krug, Christ Hecker (Shirley), and Herman Hecker; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Private Services were held.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE

402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
