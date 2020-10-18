Urbanec, Marie P.
April 1, 1926 - October 12, 2020
Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Wilhelmina Hecker. Survived by daughters, Diane L. Urbanec, and Laurie Urbanec; siblings, Marcia Krug, Christ Hecker (Shirley), and Herman Hecker; many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Private Services were held.
