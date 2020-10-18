Menu
Donald G. Birney
1944 - 2020
1944
2020
June 26, 1944 - October 14, 2020

Survived by wife, Lynn; sons, Eric (Lori), and Nick; sister, Debbie Anderson; brother, David (Betty); nieces; nephews; family; and furry friends, Jaxon and Jagger. Preceded in death by wife, Christine Marmo Birney; parents, Harold and Dorothy; and brother-in-law, David Anderson.

Memorials directed to NHS or Madonna Rehabilitation. VISITATION: from 4-6pm Tuesday, October 20, at Forest Lawn.

7909 Mormon Bridge Road (402) 451-1000
Missing a dear friend and former classmate. deepest condolences to family.
john fuller
October 16, 2020