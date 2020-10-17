Menu
Charles L. Cheloha
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Cheloha, Charles L.

January 14, 1936 - October 16, 2020

Preceded in death by wife, Shirley; daughter, Diane Cheloha-Flint; parents, Stan and Vera; sister, Rita Konon; brother, Edward Cheloha. Survived by wife, Carol; son, Don Cheloha; son-in-law, Kevin Flint; sister, Rosemary Cheloha; grandsons and nephews; stepsons, Jim and Bill Morgan and their spouses and children.

VISITATION Sunday after 2pm with Vigil Service 4pm at the Funeral Home. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL Monday 10am at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, 52nd and Q St. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St, Omaha, NE 68117
Oct
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Holy Ghost Catholic Church
52nd and Q St
