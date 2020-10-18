Kraay, Mark L.



January 20, 1953 - October 13, 2020



Omaha. Survived by wife, Lora Kraay; children: Brent (Rebecca) Kraay, and Sarah Kraay; granddaughter, Lucille Kraay; parents: Flo Fiveash, and Dwane Kraay; and siblings, Linda Tennesen, and Tony (Carol) Kraay.



VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, October 21, both at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St., Omaha. Memorials to Open Door Mission.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.