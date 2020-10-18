Menu
Mark L. Kraay
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
Kraay, Mark L.

January 20, 1953 - October 13, 2020

Omaha. Survived by wife, Lora Kraay; children: Brent (Rebecca) Kraay, and Sarah Kraay; granddaughter, Lucille Kraay; parents: Flo Fiveash, and Dwane Kraay; and siblings, Linda Tennesen, and Tony (Carol) Kraay.

VISITATION: Tuesday 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, October 21, both at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 4040 N. 108th St., Omaha. Memorials to Open Door Mission.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE

402-496-9000 | www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
4040 N. 108th St, Omaha, Nebraska
Oct
21
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church
4040 N. 108th St, Omaha, Nebraska
