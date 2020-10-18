Fritz, RomolaSeptember 9, 1934 - October 9, 2020Witty, wise, humble, and as steady as they come, Romola was blessed with a heart and love for others which led to her life-long career in education. Her hard work and devotion led her to become the first principal at Kanesville High School in Council Bluffs where she retired in 1997.Preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elsie. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Rob; son, Colin (wife, Maria); daughter, Donna; grandsons, Connor and Justin; granddaughter, Katrina; great grandson, Nathan; sister and brother-in-law, Maria and Robert; and five grand dogs. To all whose paths crossed with Romola's, no matter how short-lived, her family wishes to express their gratitude for enriching her life. She cared deeply about her family, friends, faculty, and students. She will be greatly missed.SERVICES 10:30am, Thursday, October 22, 2020 at St. Philip Neri, 8200 N. 30th St., Omaha, NE 68112. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. See website for full obituary.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152