Rosa Lee Christine Purnell
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020
Purnell, Rosa Lee Christine

October 6, 1929 - October 9, 2020

VIEWING: Tuesday, October 20, from 5-7pm at Roeder Mortuary, Ames Chapel.

Private Family Graveside Service: Wednesday, October 21, 11am at Mt. Hope Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association, Nebraska Chapter.

ROEDER MORTUARY -

Ames Chapel

4932 Ames Ave.

| (402) 453-5600

| www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
4932 Ames Avenue, Omaha, NE 68104
Oct
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Hope Cemetery
, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel
