Reynard, Charlotte L.
December 12, 1963 - October 15, 2020
Survived by husband, Scott Reynard; daughter, Jenna Reynard; parents: Richard E. and Marilyn Christensen; sister, Carla Christensen; brother, John D. Christensen; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by maternal grandmother, Lovina Thompson; and paternal grandparents: Carl and Kay Christensen.
FUNERAL SERVICES: 2pm Wednesday, October 21, Forest Lawn Funeral Home, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. INTERMENT: Forest Lawn.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.