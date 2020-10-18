Vaughan, Thomas H. II
September 20, 1949 - October 15, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Mary Ellen and Thomas Vaughan; sister, Peggy. Survived by wife, Anna; son and daughter-in-law, Chris and Kassie; grandchildren, Carter, Kameron and Caleb; brothers and sisters, John (Cheryl), Kevin, Mark (Rhonda), Theresa Daley (Dan), Paul (Patti), Matt (Edie), Tim, Phillip; many nieces, nephews and cousins
Private Family Services: Wednesday, October 21st, 11am.
