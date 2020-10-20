Holecek, Joyce M. and Frank Jr.
Holecek, Joyce M.
November 30, 1939 – October 1, 2020
Holecek, Frank Jr.
June 1, 1934 – October 12, 2020
Preceded in death by their parents; and son-in-law, Jay Porter. Survived by children: Frank (Barbie) Holecek, Judy (Richard) Gustafson, Celest (John) Gorans, Brian Holecek, and Kandice Porter; like a son, Timothy Campbell; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; loyal companions: Minnie, Shooter and Bandit; many more loving relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 5–7pm. FUNERAL: Friday, October 23, 10am. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to the obituary at www.klsfuneral home.com
and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.