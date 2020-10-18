Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry Joseph Mackin
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Mackin, Larry Joseph

August 20, 1943 - September 24, 2020

Larry Joseph Mackin passed after a year long battle with cancer. He was 77. He is survived by wife, Judy; son, Sean; daughter-in-law, Wendy; grandson, Owen; sister, Patty (Dan) Frost; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Leschinsky; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents were John and Ruth Wolfe Mackin of Blair, NE, where Larry grew up.

October 17 Services were at St Paul's Catholic Church, Phoenix, with 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Challis Ceremony. Burial in Spring of 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, NE. Gifts can be made in his name to the Diocese of Phoenix Seminarian fund, https://seminarians.dphx.org/
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.