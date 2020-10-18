Mackin, Larry Joseph
August 20, 1943 - September 24, 2020
Larry Joseph Mackin passed after a year long battle with cancer. He was 77. He is survived by wife, Judy; son, Sean; daughter-in-law, Wendy; grandson, Owen; sister, Patty (Dan) Frost; sister-in-law, Kathy (Jim) Leschinsky; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents were John and Ruth Wolfe Mackin of Blair, NE, where Larry grew up.
October 17 Services were at St Paul's Catholic Church, Phoenix, with 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Challis Ceremony. Burial in Spring of 2021 at Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul, NE. Gifts can be made in his name to the Diocese of Phoenix Seminarian fund, https://seminarians.dphx.org/
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.