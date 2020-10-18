Smith Camp, Judge Laurie



September 23, 2020



Died unexpectedly but peacefully in her sleep, the night of September 23.



Laurie is survived by son, Jonathan Camp (Laura); daughter, Abby Camp (Ben); grandson, Carter; sister, Kay Smith Bruce; and longtime companion, Lee Shell.



A 1971 alumna of Burke High School, Laurie set off to Stanford University. Graduating with distinction in three years, she studied law at the University of London before returning home to Nebraska to complete her juris doctorate and serve as editor-in-chief of the Nebraska Law Review.



Laurie was not the first in her family to pursue a career in law. Her grandfather, Robert, was a political reformer who spent decades leveraging his position as clerk of the district court to root out systemic corruption. Her father, Edson, successfully prosecuted many of Omaha's underworld figures, later arguing cases before the United States Supreme Court. Laurie climbed to even greater heights during her lifetime.



After a brief stint in private practice, Laurie began her life's work of public service, successively as general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Corrections, head of the Civil Rights Section of the office of the Nebraska Attorney General, and then as Chief Deputy Attorney General for criminal matters. During much of this time, she also moonlighted as a real estate developer, working with three partners to restore blocks of derelict brick warehouses into Lincoln's Haymarket District.



When a vacancy emerged on the federal bench in 2001, Nebraskans put forth Laurie's name to President Bush as the top choice for nomination. The Senate agreed, confirming her unanimously in full session. She served as chief judge from 2011 through 2018, before taking senior status. A few of her many notable decisions include striking down a law requiring mental health screenings for women seeking abortions, voiding portions of a city ordinance prohibiting providing housing to illegal aliens, and holding that major employers are required to provide insurance coverage for all FDA-approved prescriptions for contraception.



Laurie particularly enjoyed complex cases involving expert witnesses, which afforded her an opportunity to learn new things and confront the intersection of our changing world with the law. Her favorite duties, however, were people-focused: performing wedding ceremonies (19 in her career, including those of her children) and presiding over naturalization ceremonies, congratulating new Americans on their citizenship. Her judicial philosophy maintained a tone of fairness and impartiality for the district. Her published sentencing practice dismissed any testimony which favored the privileged, wealthy, or well-connected over the poor or disadvantaged. She treated everyone who appeared before her with dignity and respect, recognizing that the matters before her might be some of the most significant events in each of the parties' lives.



Off the bench, Laurie was an inveterate patron of the arts and humanities. In recent months, she had been in conversation with Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on ways to commemorate the 19th amendment's centennial; made provision for a large bronze sculpture of Willa Cather to replace J Sterling Morton in the US Capitol; and discovered and restored a long-lost painting of abolitionist and Supreme Court Justice Samuel Miller.



Among Laurie's ideals, few were more precious to her than the enfranchisement and advancement of women and other historically marginalized people. Laurie's work was not yet done, but it will now be carried on by the scores of Nebraskans whom she taught and mentored.



The Court will hold a public memorial service in Spring 2021. The family of Honorable Laurie Smith Camp is directing memorial gifts to a new scholarship fund for law students in her honor. Gifts can be made out to the University of Nebraska Foundation, with "Laurie Smith Camp Memorial" in the memo line or accompanying letter, and mailed to the University of Nebraska Foundation, 1010 Lincoln Mall, Suite 300, Lincoln NE 68508.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.