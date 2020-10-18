Jacox, Jacque K.
Age 71
Omaha. Survived by her husband, David; children, Stephanie Vondrak of Omaha, Paula (Roy) Patrick of Vienna, Virginia, and Matt (Leslie) Jacox of Waterloo, NE; 7.5 grandchildren; father, Paul Quisenberry of Wood River, NE; sister, Janet (Sherm) Carr of Gibbon, NE; and brother, Gary (Ida) Quisenberry of Wood River.
VISITATION: Monday 12Noon-8pm, with family Receiving friends from 6-8pm at the Funeral Home. FUNERAL: Tuesday 11am at Bethany Lutheran Church in Elkhorn. Private Interment. Memorials to ALS of the Heartland. Condolences to:www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.