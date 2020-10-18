Menu
Michael M. Greco
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020
Greco, Michael M.

June 22, 1922 - October 16, 2020

Preceded in death by parents, Francisco and Theresa Greco; 4 brothers; and 4 sisters. Survived by his wife of 71 years, Lydia; children: Tom (Sharon) Greco, John Greco, and Gina Zaner; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

He proudly served his county in the US Air Force from 1941 - 1963.

Private Family Services at St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Entombmen int Calvary Masoleum. In Lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to Hillcrest Hospice or Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska.

KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY

441 N. Washington St. Papillion, NE

402-339-3232

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com


Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dear Gina and family, We want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you. May the wonderful memories you have of your father comfort you during this difficult time. Sandi and Gary Gable
Sandi Gable
October 18, 2020