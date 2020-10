Ostrand, Mark A. "Rico"



January 14, 1956 - October 11, 2020



FUNERAL SERVICES: Thursday, October 22nd, 1pm at West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 12pm. INTERMENT: Calvary. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN



DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel,



7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900



| www.heafeyheafey.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2020.