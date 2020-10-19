Menu
Lloyd A. Peters
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
Peters, Lloyd A.

November 24, 1932 - October 15, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 20th, at 12Noon at the West Center Chapel, followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 1pm. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Forest Lawn with Military Honors by Millard American Legion Post #374 and VFW Post #8334. Memorials to Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church.

To view live broadcasts of the Prayer and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.
a loved one
October 18, 2020
A wonderful man, father, friend.
Jeff Peters
October 17, 2020