Riecken, Chloe JuneJune 26, 2015 - October 17, 2020Age 5 years of Ashland, NE.FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 23, 10am at Riverview Community Church, 324 N. 32nd St. Ashland, NE. VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 5-8pm at Riverview Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in care of the family for a future designation. *The funeral will be live streamed on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page.To leave condolences, visit: www.marcysvoboda.com MARCY MORTUARY104 N. 15th Street, Ashland, NE 68003 | 402-944-3343