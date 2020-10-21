Bader, Mary Ann



December 17, 1936 - October 13, 2020



Preceded by husband Gail Bader. Survived by children, Dan (Debbie) Bader, Doug (Linda) Bader, Sue Carew, Scott Bader, Tim (Teri) Bader, and Ann Anderson; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. Longtime member of Stonebridge Church.



MEMORIAL SERIVICE: 10am Saturday, October 24, at Roeder Mortuary.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.