Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lucile C. Edmonds
Edmonds, Lucile C.

Age 90 - October 15, 2020

Omaha. Preceded in death by parents, Adelaida and John Steven Zuroske; and seven brothers and sisters. Survived by brother, Johnny Zuroske; sister, Evelyn Rech and brother-in-law, Jerome Merrick; children: Deborah Devine (Dennis) of Taos NM, Mary Ernstmann (Glen) of Greenwood MO, Sheila Stanford (Layne) of Plattsmouth NE, Steven Edmonds (Jodene), Timothy Edmonds, Christine Edmonds, and Lucretia McFarland (Jeffrey), all of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

SERVICES: Tuesday, October 20, at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church in Omaha. INTERMENT in Soldier Valley Cemetery in Pisgah, IA. Memorials to Paralyzed American Veterans, or St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

See Good Shepherd Funeral Home website.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Service
St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church
, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.