Konwinski, Norma J.



Age 69



Passed away on October 6, 2020 at her home in Yutan, NE. Norma was born on March 4, 1951 to Joseph and Florence (Kontor) Konwinski in Nance County, NE. She grew up in Silver Creek, NE and graduated High School in 1969. After graduation, Norma resided in Columbus, NE and then purchased an acreage in Yutan. Norma was an owner and trainer of racehorses. She enjoyed attending horse races, fishing, hunting and Nebraska football. Survivors include her sister, Marian (Charles) Smith; sister-in-law Elaine Konwinski; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Edwin and Joseph.



FUNERAL MASS will be held at 10am Saturday, October 24, at St. Lawrence Church in Silver Creek. Private Burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery will take place at a later date. The family will Celebrate Norma's Life following Mass by watching the Husker football game in the Parish Hall.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 19, 2020.