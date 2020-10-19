Mech, Alice A.
December 26, 1932 - October 17, 2020
Retired from Farmers National after 44 years. Preceded in death by parents, Anna and Frank Mech; brother, Frank Mech. Survived by sister, Angeline Novy; twin sister and caregiver, Esther Ruzicka; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 20th from 9:30am to 10:30am at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 10:30am. Interment, Calvary. Memorials will be directed by the family.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.