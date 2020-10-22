Menu
Otto W. Lieber
Lieber, Otto W.

April 25, 1928 - October 16, 2020

VISITATION: Friday, October 23rd, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Saturday, October 24th, at 1pm at the West Center Chapel. Graveside Service with Military Honors: Evergreen Memorial Park, 2300 S. 78th St.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
As the days and weeks pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
October 19, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
October 19, 2020
My condolences to the family especially my childhood friend Randy.
Martin Smith
October 18, 2020