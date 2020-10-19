Smith, Dennis Eugene
April 15, 1944 - October 18, 2020
Dennis Eugene Smith, born on April 15, 1944, entered into his Rest on October 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ellen Cross Smith.
Dennis graduated from Creighton Prep in 1962, and Creighton University in 1966. He proudly served in Vietnam as part of the Army in the First Cavalry, B-Company, 2nd/7th. He returned stateside to marry his college sweetheart, Wilma Dugan, on May 6, 1969. Together they were proud to raise four children: Shane, Shannon, Ryan, and Corey (married to Karen Popp Smith). Dennis and Wilma adore their three grandchildren: Brady, Dugan, and Cecelia.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Tuesday, October 20th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 21st, at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. GRAVESIDE SERVICE with Military Honors: Wednesday, 2pm, at Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Creighton Prep, or Creighton University Online Ministries.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.