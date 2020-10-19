Pantaleon, Judith A.
January 17, 1952 - October 17, 2020
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, October 26th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 27th, at 11:30am at Marshall Drive Baptist Church, 4845 Marshall Drive. Interment: Tuesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
COMPLETE NOTICE LATER
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24, 2020.