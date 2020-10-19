Menu
Judith A. Pantaleon
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Pantaleon, Judith A.

January 17, 1952 - October 17, 2020

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, October 26th, from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. SERVICES: Tuesday, October 27th, at 11:30am at Marshall Drive Baptist Church, 4845 Marshall Drive. Interment: Tuesday, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery. To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

COMPLETE NOTICE LATER

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Graveside service
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
Oct
27
Service
11:30a.m.
Marshall Drive Baptist Church
4845 Marshall Drive
Oct
27
Interment
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
My heart is broken for a fabulous family. God be with you always.
Tony and Joyce Foster
October 18, 2020