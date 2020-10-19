Menu
Michael Patrick Stacoffe
1975 - 2020
BORN
1975
DIED
2020
Stacoffe, Michael Patrick

March 17, 1975 - October 17, 2020

Age 45. Preceded in death by grandfather Paul R. Stacoffe; and maternal grandparents, William and Jean Nodean. Survived by parents, Paul and Vicki Stacoffe; brother, Kevin (Holly) Stacoffe; nephew Ryan Stacoffe; significant other Kathryn Kurtzuba; grandmother Shirley Stacoffe; and numerous cousins.

VISITATION: Wednesday, October 21, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 22, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Inurnment at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family, or to ALS Foundation / www.als.org. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Stacoffe obituary.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler

2202 Hancock St., Bellevue

402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
