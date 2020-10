Stacoffe, Michael PatrickMarch 17, 1975 - October 17, 2020Age 45. Preceded in death by grandfather Paul R. Stacoffe; and maternal grandparents, William and Jean Nodean. Survived by parents, Paul and Vicki Stacoffe; brother, Kevin (Holly) Stacoffe; nephew Ryan Stacoffe; significant other Kathryn Kurtzuba; grandmother Shirley Stacoffe; and numerous cousins.VISITATION: Wednesday, October 21, 5-7pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 22, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Private Inurnment at a later date. Memorials will be directed by the family, or to ALS Foundation / www.als.org . To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Stacoffe obituary.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler2202 Hancock St., Bellevue402-291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com