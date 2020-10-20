Robinson, Edward Temple Jr.March 13, 1924 - October 15, 2020Edward Temple Robinson Jr., 96 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on October 15, 2020.Ed was born on March 13, 1924 in Waterloo, Nebraska to Agnes and Edward (Ted) Robinson. He graduated from Waterloo High School and continued his education at the University of Nebraska and UNO. Ed joined his family seed business, JC Robinson Seed Company, after the death of his father and led the operation as President for 55 years. In 1972 Ed was instrumental in the inception of the Golden Harvest Seed brand, which continues today. He was a member of the Elkhorn Masonic Lodge where he received his 70-year pin and in 2001 was recognized by Aksarben as their Agricultural Man of the Year. Ed also served as President of the corn & sorghum division of the American Seed Trade Association.Ed met the love of his life, Donna Deffenbaugh, on a Missouri River barge. They were married in 1946 and had four children. He was a man of many talents with a curiosity for learning new skills. He enjoyed photography, lapidary work, cooking, gardening, hunting, fishing, and boating - especially deep sea adventures on the Sea of Cortez. Ed had a deep appreciation of Native American culture and was a collector of art. He cared about the needs of others and has been involved in many philanthropic endeavors over the years.Ed will be greatly missed by his children: Doug (Gina) Robinson of Omaha; Sara (Gil) Ziff of New York City; Sandra (Marty) Blount of West Des Moines; and Edward III-Rob (Cheryl) Robinson of Omaha. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his sister, Carol McLean; and his parents.The family would like to extend a special thank you to those friends who showed great care and compassion to Ed in his final months.FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 22nd, at 10:30am at Reichmuth Funeral Home, 21901 W. Maple Rd, Elkhorn, NE. Interment will follow nearby at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Agnes Robinson Waterloo Public Library, 23704 Cedar Drive, Waterloo, NE 68069.REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222