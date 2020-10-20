Menu
Rodney James Berscheid-Thompson
Berscheid-Thompson, Rodney James

July 14, 2002 - October 17, 2020

Preceded in death by grandpa, James Thompson; grandma, Arlene Berscheid.

Survived by parents, Rahn Thompson and Wendi Berscheid; siblings, Brodi, Oscar, Bo, Jasper, JJ; grandparents, Lonita Thompson, Rod (Sue) Berscheid, Tami Dahir; great-grandpa, Duane Berscheid; aunts, Denise (Chris) Thompson and Dawn (Mark) Rallo; many other family and friends.

VISITATION Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.

Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home

5701 Center St. 402-556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers are with your family.
Bob and Jane Patterson
October 19, 2020