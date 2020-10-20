Berscheid-Thompson, Rodney JamesJuly 14, 2002 - October 17, 2020Preceded in death by grandpa, James Thompson; grandma, Arlene Berscheid.Survived by parents, Rahn Thompson and Wendi Berscheid; siblings, Brodi, Oscar, Bo, Jasper, JJ; grandparents, Lonita Thompson, Rod (Sue) Berscheid, Tami Dahir; great-grandpa, Duane Berscheid; aunts, Denise (Chris) Thompson and Dawn (Mark) Rallo; many other family and friends.VISITATION Friday, October 23, 2020, from 4-8pm. FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday, 10am, all at Westlawn Hillcrest. INURNMENT will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home5701 Center St. 402-556-2500