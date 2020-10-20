Larsen, Patricia Shannon



March 24, 1952 - October 17, 2020



Patricia Shannon Larsen, age 68 of Council Bluffs, passed away October 17, 2020 at her home. Pat was born in Co Bluffs on March 24, 1952 to the late William and Anna McBride and graduated from St. Albert High School with the Class of 1970. Pat worked for 42 years at Mutual Of Omaha as a Customer Service Rep. She and husband Mark have been married for 17-and-a-half years.



Pat was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy; and brother, John.



Survivors include husband, Mark Larsen, of Co Bluffs; son Jeff (Alejandra) Shannon of San Diego, CA; stepdaughters, Stacy (Dan)Larsen, Co Bluffs; Melissa Larsen, Underwood; Sarah (James) Larsen, Omaha; grandchildren, Serina and Aidan Shannon, Des Moines, IA; Alexa and Diego Shannon, San Diego; Brittany (Kenny), Dylan and Jordan; great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Karter, nieces and nephews.



VISITATION with the family: Wednesday, 5-7pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, 1pm, all at Funeral Home. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery. Family will direct memorials.



CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING



Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA



(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 20, 2020.