Hill, Debra Kay
March 28, 1953 - October 15, 2020
Debra Kay Hill, age 67 of Fremont, NE, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, NE. Debra was born on March 28, 1953 at Watertown, SD, to Dennis and Barbara (Neal) Hofer. She graduated from Willow Lake High School in 1971. She continued her education at Huron College earning a BA in English and Behavioral Science while receiving her Teaching Endorsement in 1975. She married Rick G. Hill on May 20, 1972 in Huron SD. Debra taught at many different schools due to Rick's job relocating them to different communities. She taught at Forestburg SD. from 1975-1977, Hitchcock SD. from 1979-1982, Cheraw CO. in 1987, and Holland, TX. from 1987-1992. The couple settled in Fremont, NE. in 1992. Debra worked for Furst Group Corp and Midwest Marketing in Fremont from 1994-2007 when she retired.
Debra loved planting flowers on the couple's acreage outside of Fremont. She cherished time with her family and friends. Debra and her husband often hosted gatherings and BBQ's at their home. She loved to Journal and read. She also enjoyed NASCAR and traveled with her husband to many races throughout the country. She also enjoyed her trips to the Black Hills with friends and family.
Survivors are her husband, Rick of Fremont; daughter, Bridget (Kim) Young of Omaha, NE; sons, David (Tammy) Hill of Hooper, NE; Ryan (Emily) Hill and Greg (Caroline) Hill both of Omaha, NE.; mother, Barbara (LaVerne) Peterson of Watertown, SD; brothers, Clark Hofer of Watertown SD; Matthew (Julie) Hofer of Bryant, SD; Dan (Connie) Hofer of Katy, TX; and Dr. Mark (Marti) Hofer of Eau Claire, WI; mother-in-law, Margaret Hill of Watertown SD; and 8 grandchildren. Preceded in death by father, Dennis Hofer; and father-in-law, Wesley G. Hill.
VISITATION: 6-8pm Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, NE, and also from 6-8pm Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Furness Funeral Home in Clark, SD. FUNERAL SERVICE: 11am Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at the Presbyterian Church of Watertown, SD, with visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment at 1:30pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Clark, SD, following the service. Masks are required at all times. Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchaples.com
