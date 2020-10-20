Menu
Dorothy V. Jarzynka
Jarzynka, Dorothy V.

February 28, 1935 - October 18, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Virgil Jarzynka; son, Kevin Jarzynka.

Survived by sons, Jim (Trish) Jarzynka, Mark (Michele) Jarzynka; grandchildren, Justin, Amber, Lindsey, Whitney, Riley, Michael and Jake; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Connie McCloy; Marie Eurek; numerous nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Thursday, 10-11am, with a FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am at the John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. MASKS REQUIRED. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to the American Cancer Society or Flowers. Please join us for the Webcast at

https://boxcast.tv/view/dorothy-v-jarzynka-lryeij9tocvkidfllskl

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
