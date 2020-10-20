Menu
Ret Charles "Charlie" Concannon LtCol Usaf
Concannon, Charles "Charlie"

LtCol USAF (Ret)

Age 73 - October 17, 2020

Survived by wife, Elizabeth; daughters, Helen (Jason) Newland and S. Elizabeth Concannon; son, W. Thomas Brantley; grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, and Anna Newland; siblings: Elisabeth Concannon, Richard (Kathi), Cheryl Concannon, Kathryn (Hal) Castle, Robert (David) Concannon, and James (Carol) Concannon.

COMMITTAL SERVICE: Thursday, October 22, 11am, at Omaha National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Memorials suggested to Wounded Warrior Project.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2020.
