Dasovich, Dan L.
September 22, 1945 - October 18, 2020
Survived by siblings, George Dasovich and Debbi Freeman; nieces; nephews, special friends, Kathy Katich Zust, LuAnn Chmura. Will be missed by friends from Louie M's, Orsi Bakery and many across the United States and Canada.
NO SERVICES. Cards for family to be mailed to Westlawn and Memorials to TAA.
Westlawn Hillcrest
Funeral Home
5701 Center St.
Omaha, NE 68106
(402) 556-2500 www.westlawnhillcrest.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.