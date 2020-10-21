Dasovich, Dan L.September 22, 1945 - October 18, 2020Survived by siblings, George Dasovich and Debbi Freeman; nieces; nephews, special friends, Kathy Katich Zust, LuAnn Chmura. Will be missed by friends from Louie M's, Orsi Bakery and many across the United States and Canada.NO SERVICES. Cards for family to be mailed to Westlawn and Memorials to TAA.Westlawn HillcrestFuneral Home5701 Center St.Omaha, NE 68106(402) 556-2500