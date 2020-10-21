Menu
Dan L. Dasovich
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Dasovich, Dan L.

September 22, 1945 - October 18, 2020

Survived by siblings, George Dasovich and Debbi Freeman; nieces; nephews, special friends, Kathy Katich Zust, LuAnn Chmura. Will be missed by friends from Louie M's, Orsi Bakery and many across the United States and Canada.

NO SERVICES. Cards for family to be mailed to Westlawn and Memorials to TAA.

Westlawn Hillcrest

Funeral Home

5701 Center St.

Omaha, NE 68106

(402) 556-2500

www.westlawnhillcrest.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
