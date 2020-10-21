Koenigsfeld, Ella C.July 1, 2003 - September 25, 2020Ella Claire Koenigsfeld, 17, was born on July 1, 2003 in San Antonio, Texas to Holly and Kurt Koenigsfeld and passed away September 25, 2020. She attended grade school in Alabama, Virginia, and Papillion, Nebraska, and was currently a senior at Papillion-La Vista South High School. Ella was known for her independent, strong, and free spirit. She was a member of the Papillion-La Vista Health Systems Academy having already earned both her Certified Nursing Assistant license and CPR/First Aid certification. Ella loved raising and caring for plants. She planned to attend college and focus on a health-related career.VISITATION with family Thursday 3-6:30pm at Mortuary, followed by Visitation at Church 7-8:30pm, Wake Service at 7:30pm. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, 10:30am, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Inurnment: Omaha National Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ella's name to Lauritzen Gardens and Youth Emergency Services OmahaKAHLER-DOLCE MORTUARY441 No Washington St., Papillion NE402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com