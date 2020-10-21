Menu
Carolyn C. Fishburn
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Fishburn, Carolyn C.

February 25, 1934 - October 17, 2020

Preceeded in death by Daniel W. Fishburn Sr. (husband); Joseph J. Augustyn (father) and Gertrude Tomasiewicz (mother); brothers Joseph Augustyn Jr. and Marion "Mike" Augustyn. Survived by son Anthony Raymond Amantia (Autumn), son Daniel William Fishburn Jr. (Katie), son Paul Joseph Fishburn, grandchildren, Lucy, Michael, Greta, Wyatt and Mckayla.

VISITATION: Monday, October 26, from 9:30-10:30am, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. FUNERAL MASS: Monday, October 26, at 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE. Private Family Inurnment. Memorial contributions to Christ The King Educational Trust.

CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN

11902 W. Center Road

Omaha, NE 68144

www.crosby-burket.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
20500 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Crosby Burket Swanson Golden Funeral Home
