Koenig, Angelica T.
November 28, 2002 - October 18, 2020
Survived by family and friends.
VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11am, also at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Angelica's honor to the family. For full obituary and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com
Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel
6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.