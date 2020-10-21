Menu
Angelica T. Koenig
2002 - 2020
BORN
2002
DIED
2020
Koenig, Angelica T.

November 28, 2002 - October 18, 2020

Survived by family and friends.

VISITATION: Thursday, October 22, 2020, from 4-7pm, at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday, October 23, 2020, at 11am, also at Braman Mortuary Southwest Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Angelica's honor to the family. For full obituary and to leave a condolence visit: bramanmortuary.com.

Braman Mortuary - Southwest Chapel

6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
